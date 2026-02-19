Concept design for multi-volume book about history of Kazakhstan discussed in Almaty

During the meeting, Science and higher Education Minister, Deputy Chair of the Editorial Board Sayassat Nurbet reported on the prepress preparation for printing 1-4 volumes of the book.

Also, Rauan Kenzhekhanuly, director of the National Translation Bureau, presented the concept design for the multi-volume academic book The history of Kazakhstan from ancient times to the present day.

Generally speaking, in recent years, domestic science has made significant strides in a comprehensive understanding of our centuries-old history. In this regard, the academic seven-volume book of the history of Kazakhstan serves as one of the key tools for forming a cohesive historical memory and identity of society, said Karin.

According to him, the preamble of the draft of the new Constitution, which reflects the continuity of the thousand-year history of the Great Steppe, is equally important for strengthening the country’s identity.

The meeting also saw the Editorial Board’s members reviewing the fifth volume on the history of Kazakhstan in the period of the 19th and early 20th centuries, with head of the author team, Ph.D., director of the Valikhanov Institute of History and Ethnology, academician Ziyabek Kabuldinov presenting the updated structure and content of the fifth volume.

Following the meeting, the members of the Editorial Board agreed to continue to revise the fifth volume, as well as review the sixth volume of the academic book The history of Kazakhstan from ancient times to the present day at its next meeting.

Previously, Qazinform reported the fourth volume of the seven-volume academic series History of Kazakhstan from Ancient Times to the Present Day, dedicated to the Kazakh Khanate, has been approved for publication.