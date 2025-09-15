Sixteen aftershocks strike Russia's Kamchatka over past day

"Sixteen aftershocks, with magnitudes reaching up to 5.2, shook the area in the past day. Local settlements felt the tremors once," the agency reported.

Currently, five volcanoes in Kamchatka remain active, and scientists warn that the recent seismic activity may have stirred some of them.

The July 30 quake, the strongest in the region since 1952, struck off the Kamchatka coast and prompted a state of high alert. The tremors were felt as far as Severo-Kurilsk, and the earthquake triggered a Pacific-wide tsunami, with waves reported by authorities in Japan, the United States, and the Philippines.

Recall that a 7.3-magnitude earthquake jolted the waters off the eastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia, at 10:37 a.m. Saturday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).