    Six seven: Kazakhstan and Monaco stuck in Davis Cup tie breaks

    17:05, 7 February 2026

    The Davis Cup World Group playoff doubles match between the national teams of Kazakhstan and Monaco in Astana has become one of the most intense and longest encounters of the tie, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Phоtо credit: Viktоr Fedunin / Kazinform

    The match featuring the Kazakhstani duo of Alexander Bublik and Beibit Zhukayev against Monaco’s Romain Arneodo and Hugo Nys unfolded in evenly matched fashion across all three sets and moved into a phase of three consecutive tie breaks.

    Phоtо credit: Viktоr Fedyunin/ Kazinform

    The opening set went Kazakhstan’s way in a tie break, 7:6. In the second set, the opponents again failed to determine a winner in regular play, with the outcome once more decided in a tie break, where Monaco prevailed 6:7. The decisive set also developed into a tense battle and ended in another tie break, 6:7.

    Phоtо credit: Viktоr Fedyunin / Kazinform

    The match lasted 2 hours and 52 minutes. By the end of the encounter, the Kazakhstani pair had fired nine aces and committed one double fault, while the Monaco duo recorded three aces and eight double faults. In total points won, Monaco held a narrow edge, 119 to 115.

    Phоtо credit: Viktоr Fedyunin / Kazinform

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the second set of the Davis Cup World Group playoff doubles match between Kazakhstan and Monaco was also marked by an extremely tight contest.

