Six seven: Kazakhstan and Monaco stuck in Davis Cup tie breaks

The match featuring the Kazakhstani duo of Alexander Bublik and Beibit Zhukayev against Monaco’s Romain Arneodo and Hugo Nys unfolded in evenly matched fashion across all three sets and moved into a phase of three consecutive tie breaks.

The opening set went Kazakhstan’s way in a tie break, 7:6. In the second set, the opponents again failed to determine a winner in regular play, with the outcome once more decided in a tie break, where Monaco prevailed 6:7. The decisive set also developed into a tense battle and ended in another tie break, 6:7.

The match lasted 2 hours and 52 minutes. By the end of the encounter, the Kazakhstani pair had fired nine aces and committed one double fault, while the Monaco duo recorded three aces and eight double faults. In total points won, Monaco held a narrow edge, 119 to 115.

