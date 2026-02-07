No further it could go: Kazakhstan and Monaco refuse to let go at the Davis Cup

The set unfolded without any clear advantage for either side and went all the way to a tie break. The Kazakhstani pair of Alexander Bublik and Beibit Zhukayev recorded three aces and did not commit a single double fault. Monaco’s Romain Arneodo and Hugo Nys fired one ace and made two double faults. Kazakhstan’s first serve percentage stood at 66 percent, compared to 75 percent for their opponents. On first serve points won, Monaco held a slight edge, claiming 76 percent against 65 percent by the Kazakhstani pair.

Phоtо credit: Viktor Fedunin/ Kazinform

In the decisive moments, the advantage swung in favor of the Monaco duo, who prevailed in the tie break and closed the second set 7:6. By the end of the set, Monaco had won 42 points, while Kazakhstan collected 40.

Phоtо credit: Viktor Fedyunin/ Kazinform

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan won the opening set of the Davis Cup World Group playoff doubles match against Monaco.