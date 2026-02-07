EN
    No further it could go: Kazakhstan and Monaco refuse to let go at the Davis Cup

    16:15, 7 February 2026

    The second set of the Davis Cup World Group playoff doubles match between the national teams of Kazakhstan and Monaco once again turned into a long and evenly contested battle, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Kazakhstan and Monaco refuse to let go at the Davis Cup
    Phоto credit: Viktor Fedyunin/ Kazinform

    The set unfolded without any clear advantage for either side and went all the way to a tie break. The Kazakhstani pair of Alexander Bublik and Beibit Zhukayev recorded three aces and did not commit a single double fault. Monaco’s Romain Arneodo and Hugo Nys fired one ace and made two double faults. Kazakhstan’s first serve percentage stood at 66 percent, compared to 75 percent for their opponents. On first serve points won, Monaco held a slight edge, claiming 76 percent against 65 percent by the Kazakhstani pair.

    Kazakhstan and Monaco refuse to let go at the Davis Cup
    Phоtо credit: Viktor Fedunin/ Kazinform

    In the decisive moments, the advantage swung in favor of the Monaco duo, who prevailed in the tie break and closed the second set 7:6. By the end of the set, Monaco had won 42 points, while Kazakhstan collected 40.

    Kazakhstan and Monaco refuse to let go at the Davis Cup
    Phоtо credit: Viktor Fedyunin/ Kazinform

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan won the opening set of the Davis Cup World Group playoff doubles match against Monaco.

    Tennis Sport Kazakhstan Monaco Alexander Bublik
    Ralina Jakisheva
    Ralina Jakisheva
    Автор
