Six killed in two-vehicle collision in Aktobe region

According to the regional police department, two Toyota Camry vehicles crashed into each other on the 94th kilometer of the Aktobe - Astrakhan highway in Mugalzhar district. The crash claimed six lives.

“A criminal case has been opened. A pre‑trial investigation is under way to establish all the circumstances of the incident. Police extend condolences to the families and relatives of the victims,” the press service said in a statement.

Authorities urge drivers to strictly observe traffic rules, maintain safe speeds, and remain highly vigilant on the road.

Earlier, it was reported that six people died in a road accident on the Saryozek-Koktal highway in the Zhetysu region.