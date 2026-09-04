EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Six killed in two-vehicle collision in Aktobe region

    07:15, 4 September 2026

    Six people were killed in a road accident near the town of Kandyagash in Aktobe region, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Aktobe region
    Photo credit: Pexels

    According to the regional police department, two Toyota Camry vehicles crashed into each other on the 94th kilometer of the Aktobe - Astrakhan highway in Mugalzhar district. The crash claimed six lives.

    “A criminal case has been opened. A pre‑trial investigation is under way to establish all the circumstances of the incident. Police extend condolences to the families and relatives of the victims,” the press service said in a statement.

    Authorities urge drivers to strictly observe traffic rules, maintain safe speeds, and remain highly vigilant on the road.

    Earlier, it was reported that six people died in a road accident on the Saryozek-Koktal highway in the Zhetysu region.

     

    Regions Aktobe region Road accidents Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All