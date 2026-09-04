Six killed in two-vehicle collision in Aktobe region
Six people were killed in a road accident near the town of Kandyagash in Aktobe region, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the regional police department, two Toyota Camry vehicles crashed into each other on the 94th kilometer of the Aktobe - Astrakhan highway in Mugalzhar district. The crash claimed six lives.
“A criminal case has been opened. A pre‑trial investigation is under way to establish all the circumstances of the incident. Police extend condolences to the families and relatives of the victims,” the press service said in a statement.
Authorities urge drivers to strictly observe traffic rules, maintain safe speeds, and remain highly vigilant on the road.
Earlier, it was reported that six people died in a road accident on the Saryozek-Koktal highway in the Zhetysu region.