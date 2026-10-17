Six Kazakh swimmers rank among Top 10 at World Aquatic Cup stage

In the men's 50m freestyle final, Gleb Kovalenya clocked 21.22 seconds to place fifth, improving the national record he had set earlier the same day.

In the men's 100m butterfly, Adilbek Mussin finished seventh clocking 51.32 seconds, while Maksim Skazobtsov placed ninth with 51.57 seconds.

Aibat Myrzamuratov secured eighth place in the men's 200m breaststroke, finishing in 2:07.34. In the men's 100m individual medley, Yegor Popov recorded 54.68 seconds to take ninth place.

Sofiya Spodarenko finished 10th in the women’s 100m butterfly with a time of 59.66 seconds.

The day before, Kazakh swimmers set two national records at the Astana World Cup event.