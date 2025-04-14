Schoolboy from Astana wins Asian Zonal 3.4 Chess Championship

The event brought together the best chess players from Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan and Kazakhstan.

The 15-year-old prodigy will represent Central Asian region at the FIDE World Cup in New Delhi, India.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time the talented student has appeared on the world stage - Aldiyar Ansat has already become a prize winner of Asian and world championships.

According to the Kazakhstan Chess Federation, World Cup qualification tickets were awarded to:

Women: Afruza Khamdamova (Uzbekistan), Elnaz Kaliakhmet (Kazakhstan), Meruert Kamalidenova (Kazakhstan).

Men: Aldiyar Ansat (Kazakhstan), Satbek Akhmedinov (Kazakhstan), Alisher Suleymenov (Kazakhstan), and Mukhammadzokhid Suyarov (Uzbekistan).

Photo credit: kazchess.kz

