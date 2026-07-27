Six climbers die on Mount Elbrus in one day

The victims are five tourists from Bosnia and Herzegovina, who were part of a seven‑member group, and one Russian climber from another expedition.

The tragedy involving the Bosnian group occurred during an ascent in Kabardino‑Balkaria. According to investigators, the group began climbing on July 24. The following evening, worsening weather caused them to lose their route. One clinber managed to descend and alert rescuers that two companions had fallen ill at about 5,100 meters and died. During the subsequent search operation, emergency crews found another survivor and the bodies of three more climbers, bringing the group’s death toll to five.

Rescuers evacuated two bodies to the Azau glade, but strong blizzards and high winds forced them to postpone bringing down the remaining victims until conditions improve.

On the same day, another accident occurred on Elbrus. A registered group of two climbers from Stavropol and Tula regions requested help from around 5,300 meters near the Red Fox hut. Rescuers found one dead and evacuated the other. Media reports said hypothermia was the cause of death.

Kabardino‑Balkaria’s Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case on charges of causing death by negligence to two or more persons. The circumstances of both tragedies are being established.

Earlier, it was reported an 11-year-old boy had died while climbing Mount Elbrus in Kabardino-Balkaria, with his father sustaining serious injuries.