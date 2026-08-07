Six agreements signed at Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Kyrgyzstan

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov represented Kazakhstan at the meeting and also took part in talks with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov. Bektenov conveyed greetings from Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, highlighting the close political dialogue between the two countries and its role in strengthening bilateral ties.

According to the Kazakh Government, trade between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan has doubled over the past five years to 2.2 billion US dollars, with both governments continuing efforts to expand bilateral commerce.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

The EIC meeting reviewed measures to further develop the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) internal market, deepen sectoral integration, expand digital cooperation and improve financial and economic coordination among member states. The participants also discussed digitalization of freight rail transport and transport corridors, e-commerce, and climate cooperation.

Bektenov said Kazakhstan remains committed to building an open and competitive economy while strengthening international partnerships.

"Under the leadership of the head of state, Kazakhstan is consistently implementing a course toward building a Fair and Progressive Kazakhstan based on openness and constructive partnership with all countries," he said.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

The prime minister noted that economic cooperation within the EAEU has become increasingly important amid global challenges. In 2025, trade among EAEU member states reached 95 billion US dollars, and is projected to grow by 7.3 percent to 102 billion US dollars this year.

Bektenov identified digital trade, artificial intelligence and improved market access for food products as key priorities for the Council. He also called for systematic monitoring of market access conditions for food exports after Kazakhstani businesses reported barriers to exporting poultry and dairy products to some partner countries.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

Kazakhstan also highlighted digitalization as a strategic priority. Bektenov noted that 2026 has been declared the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence in Kazakhstan and invited international partners to participate in the country's Digital Qazaqstan initiative.

"One of the flagship projects is the creation of a 'Data Center Valley' in Ekibastuz. The project will establish world-class digital infrastructure and strengthen Kazakhstan's position as one of Eurasia's digital hubs. The first 125 megawatts of computing capacity are scheduled to be launched in June next year," Bektenov said.

He added that Kazakhstan is open to sharing experience and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in the digital economy and artificial intelligence.

Prime ministers from Armenia, Belarus and Russia also addressed the meeting, alongside representatives of observer states Uzbekistan, Iran and Cuba, and the Eurasian Economic Commission.

The meeting concluded with the signing of six documents, including an EAEU Agreement on Electronic Trade in Goods, aimed at promoting e-commerce, expanding business opportunities and improving market access across member states. The participants also signed an agreement on the mutual recognition of academic titles and adopted several decisions on further regional cooperation.

The next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council is scheduled to take place in Minsk, Belarus, on October 1-2.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov had chaired a restricted-format meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan.