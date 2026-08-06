Kazakhstan's EAEU priorities focus on AI development and logistics — PM Bektenov

The meeting was attended by the prime ministers of Armenia, Belarus, and Russia, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers – Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, and the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

The leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states have set objectives to maintain macroeconomic stability, boost the region's economic potential, improve living standards, expand mutual trade, and remove barriers in the Union's market.

Photo source: primeminister.kz

"Under Kazakhstan's chairmanship of the EAEU bodies, we consistently advocate for AI development, the creation of logistics hubs, digitalization of industry and agriculture, barrier-free trade, and building a global dialogue with external partners. These are the priorities set by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in his address to the heads of state of member nations. I am confident that the agreements reached at our meeting will make a significant contribution to achieving these goals and further strengthening win-win cooperation within the EAEU," Olzhas Bektenov underscored.

Photo source: primeminister.kz

The meeting also covered issues of food security and the further development of trade and economic cooperation with key EAEU trading partners. The parties also exchanged views on creating favorable conditions for EAEU goods to enter new markets.

Photo source: primeminister.kz

The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan pointed out that the new financial assistance mechanism in agriculture, signed by the heads of state at the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting in Astana in May this year, will not only help maintain positive agricultural production trends but also promote mutual trade and encourage cooperation projects.

The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting will continue in an expanded format.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan and Russia delivered 122 joint industrial projects worth $22.4 billion.