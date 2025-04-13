Situation on water reservoirs of Kazakhstan as of Apr 13
The Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation releases water from the country’s major water reservoirs in northern, eastern and central regions to safely collect and handle floodwaters, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The peak of the flood has passed on the reservoirs in Aktobe, Kostanay and West Kazakhstan regions.
Akmola region: 53 cubic meters of water per second are discharged from the Astana reservoir, 41.7 cubic meters per second - from the Seletinkoye reservoir, and 7.5 cubic meters per second - from the Chaglinskoye reservoir.
East Kazakhstan region: 450 cubic meters of water per second are discharged from the Ust-Kamenogorsk reservoir and 465 cubic meters per second are released from the Bukhtarma reservoir. The Shulbinsk reservoir in Abai region releases 2,100 cubic meters of water per second.
Karaganda region: 8 cubic meters of water per second are discharged from the Intumak reservoir and 2 cubic meters per second are released from the Samarkand reservoir. The Kengir reservoir in Ulytau region releases 81.4 cubic meters per second.
North Kazakhstan region: 643.3 cubic meters of water per second are discharged from the Sergeevskoye reservoir, and 1,348 cubic meters per second - from the Petropavlovsk reservoir.
Earlier, Kazinform reported that flood situation escalated near Makinsk dam in Akmola region.