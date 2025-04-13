Situation on water reservoirs of Kazakhstan as of Apr 13

The peak of the flood has passed on the reservoirs in Aktobe, Kostanay and West Kazakhstan regions.

Akmola region: 53 cubic meters of water per second are discharged from the Astana reservoir, 41.7 cubic meters per second - from the Seletinkoye reservoir, and 7.5 cubic meters per second - from the Chaglinskoye reservoir.

East Kazakhstan region: 450 cubic meters of water per second are discharged from the Ust-Kamenogorsk reservoir and 465 cubic meters per second are released from the Bukhtarma reservoir. The Shulbinsk reservoir in Abai region releases 2,100 cubic meters of water per second.

Karaganda region: 8 cubic meters of water per second are discharged from the Intumak reservoir and 2 cubic meters per second are released from the Samarkand reservoir. The Kengir reservoir in Ulytau region releases 81.4 cubic meters per second.

North Kazakhstan region: 643.3 cubic meters of water per second are discharged from the Sergeevskoye reservoir, and 1,348 cubic meters per second - from the Petropavlovsk reservoir.

Earlier, Kazinform reported that flood situation escalated near Makinsk dam in Akmola region.