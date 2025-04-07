Flood situation escalates near Makinsk dam in Akmola region

According to the press service of the regional Emergency Situations Department, the threat of overflow over the Makinsk dam has emerged due to rapid snowmelt in the forests of Burabay and Birzhan Sal district.

“There is a risk of overflow over the dam's body, which could lead to water buildup, flooding, and reaching the Astana-Shchuchinsk national road. Fire-pump stations with high capacity from the Emergency Situations Departments of Akmola and Astana are working at the site. A decision is currently being made to release water in order to lower the lake's water level,” said Alexey Sovetov, Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Civil Defense and Military Units Committee of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations is closely monitoring the situation. Rescuers from the Akmola region, Astana, local authorities, and QazAvtoJol staff are all actively involved in the response efforts.

Earlier, it was reported that over 100 people were evacuated due to flooding in the Bulandy district, with 757 heads of livestock and 471 birds being saved.