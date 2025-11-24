EN
    Сitizenship renunciation inquiries down 25-fold in Kazakhstan in 7 years

    18:07, 24 November 2025

    Kazakhstan has seen a 25-fold drop in citizenship renunciation inquiries in the past seven years, State Counselor Erlan Karin said, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kazakh State Counselor Erlan Karin chaired on Monday a regular meeting of the Presidential Citizenship Commission, focusing on Kazakh citizenship acquisition and renunciation.

    The meeting highlighted the declining number of people wishing to give up the citizenship of Kazakhstan during the past years.

    Kazakhstan has seen a 25-fold drop in citizenship renunciation inquiries in the past seven years. The country registered 1,700 citizenship renunciation inquiries in 2019, 944 in 2020, 123 in 2021, 114 in 2022, 107 in 2023, 77 in 2024, and 68 in the present year.

    Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported a KazISS survey shows a majority of citizens are confident in Kazakhstan’s political direction. 

