EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    KazISS survey shows majority of citizens confident in Kazakhstan’s political direction

    16:48, 11 November 2025

    The Kazakh Institute for Strategic Studies (KazISS) has published the results of a new survey indicating that 81.1% of citizens are confident in the country’s political course and believe that Kazakhstan “is developing in the right direction,” Kazinform News Agency reports.

    KazISS survey shows majority of citizens confident in Kazakhstan’s political direction
    Collage credit: Kazinform / Midjourney

    According to the institute, the younger generation demonstrates a particularly high level of approval, with 85.5% of respondents aged 18–29 supporting the ongoing reforms. Rural residents expressed greater optimism regarding the political direction of the country, with 84.3% stating that Kazakhstan is developing correctly, compared to 79.1% among urban respondents. Levels of social optimism do not differ significantly by gender, with 80.5% of men and 81.7% of women positively evaluating the country’s development.

    "Assessments of the overall level of stability in the country among Kazakhstanis are also positive. 74.6% of respondents noted that stability remains in Kazakhstan. Among young people, this figure is 80.6%. By gender, 76.1% of men and 73.5% of women perceive the situation as stable. Among rural residents, the proportion of positive responses is 76.7%, while among urban residents it is 73.3%, indicating that a favorable social climate persists in both cities and rural areas," KazISS wrote.

    As reported earlier, a separate survey showed that 86% of respondents are satisfied with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s performance.

    Kazakhstan Statistics Society Reforms
    Bizhanova Diana
    Diana Bizhanova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All