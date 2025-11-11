KazISS survey shows majority of citizens confident in Kazakhstan’s political direction

According to the institute, the younger generation demonstrates a particularly high level of approval, with 85.5% of respondents aged 18–29 supporting the ongoing reforms. Rural residents expressed greater optimism regarding the political direction of the country, with 84.3% stating that Kazakhstan is developing correctly, compared to 79.1% among urban respondents. Levels of social optimism do not differ significantly by gender, with 80.5% of men and 81.7% of women positively evaluating the country’s development.

"Assessments of the overall level of stability in the country among Kazakhstanis are also positive. 74.6% of respondents noted that stability remains in Kazakhstan. Among young people, this figure is 80.6%. By gender, 76.1% of men and 73.5% of women perceive the situation as stable. Among rural residents, the proportion of positive responses is 76.7%, while among urban residents it is 73.3%, indicating that a favorable social climate persists in both cities and rural areas," KazISS wrote.

As reported earlier, a separate survey showed that 86% of respondents are satisfied with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s performance.