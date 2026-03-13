EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Sirens heard at Incirlik Air Base in Türkiye

    12:55, 13 March 2026

    Sirens were heard Friday at Türkiye’s Incirlik Air Base, Anadolu reported.

    Sirens heard at Incirlik Air Base in Türkiye
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    Earlier, two ballistic missiles heading toward Türkiye were intercepted by NATO air defenses.

    The Turkish National Defense Ministry said Monday that a ballistic missile fired from Iran into Turkish airspace was neutralized by NATO air and missile defense assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean.

    The ministry added that debris from the missile fell on vacant land in the southeastern Gaziantep province, noting that there were no casualties or injuries.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that a US military aircraft had crashed in western Iraq.

    Iran USA World News Türkiye
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All