Single-point mooring put into operation after repairs at CPC

The single-point mooring returned to operation after hydrostatic tests.

It is noted that the expansion joints are important SPM components. Each single-point mooring design features two such components.

Earlier, on October 10, 2025, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium crude pipeline system was put back into operation after a 72-hour scheduled shutdown. During this time, scheduled regular maintenance of various crude pipeline systems, pump stations and Marine Terminal was completed,

CPC Crude Oil Pipeline System is one of the major projects in CIS energy sector. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route transports over two-thirds of all Kazakhstan export oil, and crude from Russian oil fields, including those in the Caspian Region. CPC Marine Terminal features three Single Point Moorings (SPMs) that enable safe tanker loading at a significant distance offshore.

CPC Shareholders: Russian Federation – 24%, IC CPC Company (LLC) – 7%, NC KazMunayGas JSC – 19%, Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%, Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company – 15%, Lukoil International GmbH - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company– 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited– 7.5%, BG Overseas Holdings Limited– 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. S.ar.l. – 2% and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.