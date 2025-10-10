CPC back to service after 74-hour overhaul

The company informed works were carried out at process mechanical, power and electrical equipment, in automated control and instrumentation systems and at telecommunications equipment. CPC's ongoing and capital projects activities, which can only be done during the CPC crude pipeline system scheduled shutdown, were implemented, it added.

The mainline ball valve spindle assembly was repaired at KP27 of the crude oil pipeline in the Republic of Kazakhstan. Six repair sleeves were installed on the main pipeline defect sections. The logic for activating emergency oil pumps was changed at PS Tengiz and PS Issatai, reads the statement.

The company notes that 72-hour scheduled shutdowns take place not more than twice a year. CPC plans them well in advance and agrees on timeframe with all shippers. This information is also taken into account by the Republic of Kazakhstan Ministry of Energy in developing the annual schedule for oil transportation through the Tengiz - Novorossiysk crude pipeline. Thus, the planned work of all participants in the process of oil production and transportation through CPC crude pipeline is ensured.

Crude lifting from the Marine Terminal stopped for the period of scheduled activities has currently been resumed in the standard mode, it said.

Earlier, it was reported the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) achieved the one-billion-ton mark in oil shipping since the start of its operation.