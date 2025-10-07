Singer Dimash gets warm welcome in Mexico ahead of solo concert

Dears from Mexico and many other countries formed a long “living corridor,” eagerly waiting to greet Dimash. Each time the arrival doors opened, fans broke into traditional Mexican songs, filling the terminal with music and joy.

Photo credit: Dimashnews.com

When Dimash finally appeared, emotions overflowed. The Dears surrounded him with cheers and applause, chanting his name — “Dimash, Dimash!” — and singing happily in Spanish as they escorted the long-awaited guest through the airport.

Right there at the airport, fans also presented Dimash with the TopTenMusicAward trophy in the Voice of the Year category.

Photo credit: Dimashnews.com

On October 8, Dimash will give his first-ever solo concert in Mexico as part of the Stranger tour at Auditorio Nacional, followed by a performance on October 10 at Palacio de los Deportes.

Earlier, Dimash Qudaibergen performed his history-making first-ever concert at Madison Square Garden in New York, the U.S.