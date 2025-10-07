Singer Dimash gets warm welcome in Mexico ahead of solo concert
On October 6, the Mexico City airport was bustling with excitement — the large crowd drew smiles and attention as fans gathered to welcome the Kazakh artist to Mexican soil for the very first time, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Dimashnews.com.
Dears from Mexico and many other countries formed a long “living corridor,” eagerly waiting to greet Dimash. Each time the arrival doors opened, fans broke into traditional Mexican songs, filling the terminal with music and joy.
When Dimash finally appeared, emotions overflowed. The Dears surrounded him with cheers and applause, chanting his name — “Dimash, Dimash!” — and singing happily in Spanish as they escorted the long-awaited guest through the airport.
Right there at the airport, fans also presented Dimash with the TopTenMusicAward trophy in the Voice of the Year category.
On October 8, Dimash will give his first-ever solo concert in Mexico as part of the Stranger tour at Auditorio Nacional, followed by a performance on October 10 at Palacio de los Deportes.
Earlier, Dimash Qudaibergen performed his history-making first-ever concert at Madison Square Garden in New York, the U.S.