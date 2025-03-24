Singapore records warmest year on record in 2024, tied with 2019, 2016

The decade from 2015 to 2024 was also the warmest on record, with an average temperature of 28.11 degrees Celsius, 0.05 degrees higher than the previous decade (2014-2023), the report said.

Every month in 2024 saw temperatures at or above the long-term averages, and several temperature records were broken throughout the year, including record high daily minimum temperatures in February and record high daily maximum temperatures in December.

While climate change contributed to the rising temperatures, the report highlighted that climate variability also played a role, with the El Nino event that began in 2023 and ended in the second quarter of 2024 likely contributing to the warmth.

The report noted that Singapore's temperature trend mirrors the global trend recently reported by the World Meteorological Organization, which declared 2024 the warmest year on record globally since 1850.

