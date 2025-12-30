Silver prices correct after record rally

As of December 30, silver remained above $74 per troy ounce. Earlier this week, the metal climbed above $82 per ounce, reaching an all-time record. Despite the pullback, investor interest in silver remains strong.

In the first weeks of 2025, silver was trading near $30 per ounce, before embarking on an almost uninterrupted upward trend throughout the year.

Since the beginning of the year, silver has become one of the fastest-growing assets in the commodities market, significantly outperforming other precious metals. The rally has been supported by strong investment demand, expectations of looser monetary policy and sustained industrial use of the metal.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that gold and silver continued to set new records on COMEX. According to trading data from December 22, 2025, silver rose to $69 per troy ounce, marking a record at the time, while gold climbed to $4,453 per ounce.