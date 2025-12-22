Is it worth investing in silver and gold?

Silver has clearly taken the lead in terms of growth momentum. The metal climbed to 68.935 dollars per troy ounce, up 2.14 percent from the previous close. During the session, prices surged to 69.525 dollars, marking a new all-time high.

Gold is keeping pace. The price of the latest trade reached 4,445.70 dollars per troy ounce, up 1.33 percent from earlier levels. At its peak, gold touched 4,453 dollars, also setting an absolute record.

Moving averages for both gold and silver on daily and weekly timeframes continue to rise steadily, while support and resistance signals largely point to the continuation of the upward trend. This suggests that investor interest in precious metals has not yet been exhausted.

Year to date performance is particularly striking. Silver has more than doubled in price, significantly outperforming other precious metals and evolving from gold’s quiet companion into an independent growth leader. Over the same period, gold has gained more than one thousand dollars per ounce, reinforcing its status as a key safe haven asset amid global economic uncertainty and expectations of looser monetary policy in the world’s leading economies.

