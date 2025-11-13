EN
    Silver price hits fresh all-time high, surpasses $54 per troy ounce

    15:33, 13 November 2025

    The price of silver futures contracts for December 2025 delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) has hit a fresh all-time high as it surpassed $54 per troy ounce, according to trading data, TASS reports. 

    Photo credit: pixabay

    As of 6:55 a.m. Moscow time (3:55 a.m. GMT), the silver price was up by 6.01% at $54.035 per troy ounce. By 7:20 a.m. Moscow time (4:20 a.m. GMT) the price of silver had extended gains to 6.34% as it traded at $54.2 per ounce.

    Meanwhile the price of gold futures contracts for December 2025 delivery on the Comex exchange was up by 0.09% at $4,217.2 per troy ounce.

    Earlier, silver price surpassed $45 per troy ounce on Comex first since May 3, 2011.

    Silver Economy World News Around the World
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
