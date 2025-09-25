Silver price surpasses $45 per troy ounce on Comex first since May 3, 2011

As of 11:07 a.m. Moscow time (8:50 a.m. GMT), the silver price was $45.01 per troy ounce (+1.68%).

By 11:50 a.m. Moscow time (8:50 a.m. GMT), the silver price had extended gains to 1.95% as it traded at $45.13 per troy ounce. Meanwhile the price of gold futures contracts for December 2025 delivery was up by 0.63% at $3,790.8 per troy ounce.

Earlier, it was reported gold prices continue to rise unabated, hit new records.