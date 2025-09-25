EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Silver price surpasses $45 per troy ounce on Comex first since May 3, 2011

    16:21, 25 September 2025

    The price of silver futures contracts for December 2025 delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) has surpassed $45 per troy ounce for the first time since May 3, 2011, according to trading data, TASS reports. 

    Silver price surpasses $45 per troy ounce on Comex first since May 3, 2011
    Photo credit: pixabay

    As of 11:07 a.m. Moscow time (8:50 a.m. GMT), the silver price was $45.01 per troy ounce (+1.68%).

    By 11:50 a.m. Moscow time (8:50 a.m. GMT), the silver price had extended gains to 1.95% as it traded at $45.13 per troy ounce. Meanwhile the price of gold futures contracts for December 2025 delivery was up by 0.63% at $3,790.8 per troy ounce.

    Earlier, it was reported gold prices continue to rise unabated, hit new records.

    Mineral resources World News Around the World Economy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All