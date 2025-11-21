Silk Way Star: Unique looks for vocal megaproject are born here

Over 500 stage looks have been prepared for the show participants, hosts, jury and ballet performers. More than 70% of these costumes are handcrafted – featuring intricate embroidery and decorative elements to full tailoring. Some 40 professionals – stylists, makeup artists and hair masters – are involved in the preparations.

Photo credit: Damira Kenesbay / Kazinform

Creative process: From song to sketch

Work on the project began a month before the first broadcast. However, as the head stylist says, some looks had to be created literally overnight. The algorithm of preparation has been thoroughly structured. After a song is selected, directors develop a concept of the performance, and stylists create sketches, choose fabrics and assemble the entire look.

Photo credit: Damira Kenesbay / Kazinform

“Each costume carries a certain idea. Even if viewers do not notice it, we put meaning into each detail,” Anarbek Zhardemov notes.

According to him, participants often propose their own ideas. For example, Turkmen performer Dovran received a costume with a fairy-tale touch, reflecting the emotionality of his song dedicated to his mother.

International scale and cultural identity

Silk Way Star unites vocalists from diverse creative schools - spanning East Asia to the Caucasus. This requires the styling team to be flexible and be able to adapt to each vocalist vocalist’s artistic approaches. Despite language nuances and differences in perception, stylists underscore that trust between the singers and the team became a key to success.

Photo credit: Arman Yeshmanov

Participants strive to express their national identity through their stage costumes. For example, Michelle Joseph from Mongolia integrates national elements into her vibrant performances, reflected in the details of her outfits.

Special looks for hosts and jury

More elaborate costumes are being prepared for the hosts and jury members. In the first episode, viewers admired a royal velvet look with gold accents and handcrafted embroidery, which took a week to create. In the finale of the show, the hostess will appear in a new stage outfit – an exquisite silver dress with long gloves.

Photo credit: Damira Kenesbay / Kazinform

Participants’ emotions and gratitude

Many performers openl express their appreciation for the styling team. Chinese vocalist Zhang Hexuan emotionally thanked the stylists for a red leather jacket. South Korean k-pop band Kandis debuted in evening dresses and were praised the results. Armenian vocalist Saro Gevorgyan highlighted the comfort and the stylists’ work.

Photo credit: Arman Yeshmanov

Grand Finale tomorrow

The Grand Finale of the Silk Way Star project is scheduled for November 22 in Astana and will be broadcast on the Jibek Joly TV Channel at 08:00 pm. The show will be aired live simultaneously in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Mongolia.

The seven finalists of Silk Way Star are:

ALEM (Kazakhstan)

Yazmin Aziz (Malaysia)

Avtandil Abeslamidze (Georgia)

Michelle Joseph (Mongolia)

Zhang Hexuan (China)

Saro Gevorgyan (Armenia)

Madinabonu Adilova (Uzbekistan)

The winner will be determined through a combined system: 50% jury decision and 50% online audience voting. Viewers will be able to support their favorite artist on the silkwaystar.org website.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Silk Way Star project is being implemented as part of an agreement between the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and China Media Group (CMG).

The Grand Finale is promised to become one of the most vibrant musical events of the year, and unique looks crafted by Kazakhstani stylists serving as a key highlight of this large-scale show.