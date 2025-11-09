Silk Way Star semifinalists dazzle with unforgettable performances in Astana

Performers from around the world brought legendary hits to the stage on Jibek Joly TV Channel.

Photo: video still

Getting onto the stage, Yazmin Aziz, the contestant from Malaysia, opened Episode 8 with a stunning performance of “Proud Mary.” The song has been performed by legendary artists like Tina Turner. According to Yazmin, this time the audience will see a new side of her the rock performer within.

“Tonight, you’ll see a completely different Yazmin Aziz,” she shared during rehearsals.

With her powerful vocals and striking stage presence, she captivated the audience.

Photo: video still

Tajikistan's Fakhriddin Hakimov performed the emotional song “Arcade.”

"I’m proudly representing Tajikistan, and I’ll do my best to take my beloved country to the finals.

Tonight, I want to share another beautiful and heartfelt song with you,” he said before taking the stage.

Through this performance, Fakhriddin showcased his emotion, vocal artistry, and stage confidence.

Photo: video still

Kazakh singer ALEM delivered a powerful performance of the hit song “I Wanna Be Your Slave.”



“I always find what inspires me.

I love this song — its atmosphere, its energy, everything about it,” ALEM shared during rehearsals.

With this performance, he showcased his bold style, free spirit, and modern artistic vision.

Photo: video still

Madinabonu Adilova, representing Uzbekistan, performed the world-famous song “Fairytale.”





“I chose a very popular song — the one that won Eurovision in 2009,” she shared during rehearsals.

With her unique voice and stage charisma, Madinabonu brought a fresh twist to this well-known hit.

Photo: video still

Georgia's Avtandil Abeslamidze performed the powerful song “Tattoo.”





“I’ve prepared as much as possible — to truly impress the judges and earn the highest scores.

I’ll perform with all my heart,” he said before going on stage.

With deep emotion and impressive vocal control, Avtandil delivered a truly moving performance.

Photo: video still

Representing Mongolia, Michelle Joseph performed the powerful song “Earth Song.”





“Writing songs and lyrics brings me a special kind of happiness. It tells me I’m on the right path,” Michelle shared.

Through this performance, she delivered a heartfelt message about humanity, compassion, and harmony with nature.

Photo: video still

Zhang HeXuan, representing China on Silk Way Star, performed a meaningful song — “Yíng ma le”.





“Even though this is a singing competition, friendship means more to us than rivalry. For us, friendship comes first, and competition second. That’s why the song I’m performing today celebrates unity, peace, and family happiness and I hope everyone who listens can feel that. I hope all 12 contestants feel like one big family and deliver their best on stage,” said Zhang HeXuan.

His heartfelt words and performance beautifully reflected the spirit of friendship and unity.

Photo: video still

Armenian participant Saro Gevorgyan performed the emotional song “River.”



“This song has been part of my repertoire for a long time. Each time I sing it, it gives the audience a special emotional experience. Through this performance, I want to reveal a new side of myself. You’ll hear the power in my voice that you might not have heard in previous rounds,” said Saro.

With powerful vocals and heartfelt emotion, his performance left a strong impression on both the judges and the audience.

According to the episode results, Yazmin Aziz emerged as the clear leader with 128 points, also topping the overall leaderboard. Despite receiving the lowest score, Fakhriddin Hakimov remained in the competition thanks to a veto by jury member and renowned Chinese producer Hong Bing.

Photo: video still

All eight contestants will now advance to the semifinal in Astana, facing exciting new creative challenges, including duets with Kazakh stars. Fans can look forward to innovative musical combinations, stunning performances, and unforgettable stage moments. The full episode is available on Jibek Joly TV's YouTube channel.

