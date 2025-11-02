Kyrgyzstan’s Tamga eliminated from Silk Way Star singing competition

Malaysian singer Yazmin Aziz’s delivered a touching performance of Sugirdin termesi on Saturday’s episode of Silk Way Star, earning her a standing ovation from the audience and jury members.

Still image. Yazmin Aziz

Praising Yazmin Aziz’s performance, jury member Saken Maigaziyev said 'the energy of her singing was amazing.' “It is among the most challenging songs,” he added.

It takes great courage to make a journey from Malaysia and deliver such a skillful performance of a challenging Kazakh song, said Maigaziyev.

On Saturday’s episode, Mongolia’s Michelle Joseph and Malaysia’s Yazmin Aziz’s scored the highest points of 126 each.

Taking the third place was Saro Gevorgyan (Armenia), followed by Avtandil Abeslamidze (Georgia) in fourth, Zhang He Xuan (China) in fifth, ALEM (Kazakhstan) in sixth, Tamga (Kyrgyzstan) in seventh, Madinabonu Adilova (Uzbekistan) in eighth, and Fakhriddin Khakimov (Tajikistan) in ninth.

Still image. Tamga

With the lowest overall score, Kyrgyzstan’s Tamga was eliminated from Silk Way Star, leaving just eight acts left.

To note, the show is being staged under the Agreement on the Creation of the International Project Silk Way Star, signed between the TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and China Media Group.