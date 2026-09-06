Silk Way Star season 2 premieres in China

The large-scale competition brings together performers from 12 countries: Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Türkiye, Serbia, South Africa, New Zealand, Brazil, and Georgia.

Kazakhstan is represented by Rukhiya Baidukenova, who performed the Kazakh folk song Bulbul and emerged as the winner of the first round of the competition's second season.

Silk Way Star is a joint project of the TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and China Media Group, bringing together artists from different countries and diverse musical traditions on one stage.

In 2025, the Silk Way Star grand finale was held for the first time in Astana and broadcast live in six languages. All ten episodes of the competition were shown on Jibek Joly and Silk Way channels.