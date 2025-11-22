Winner of Silk Way Star announced in Astana: Dimash Qudaibergen presented award to the finalist

A welcoming address from the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, was read at the project's finale by State Counselor of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Erlan Karin.

"Silk Way Star is a unique initiative designed to promote the development of spiritual interaction between Asian countries and strengthen the bonds of friendship between our peoples. The project became a shining example of cultural diplomacy, showcasing the traditions and creative achievements of our countries," the President's address said.

Phоtо credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/ Kazinform

The final show was the culmination of a multi-week creative marathon and showcased a high level of vocal art, stage production, and international cooperation, transforming the project into a significant platform for cultural exchange between the countries.

The scale and format of Silk Way Star are already being compared to major global music competitions, including Eurovision.

The final program featured seven top performers representing Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, China, Mongolia, and Uzbekistan. Each artist performed songs in their native language, showcasing the diversity of their people's cultural heritage and vocal style. The final numbers featured vibrant productions, carefully crafted visuals, and original stage looks created by a Kazakhstani team of stylists specifically for the grand finale, as they have throughout the project.

People's Artist of Kazakhstan Dimash Qudaibergen announced the winner of the first Asian vocal project, Silk Way Star, in Astana.

"The winner of the Silk Way Star project - Mongolia - is Michel Joseph,” Qudaibergen announced.

Phоtо credit: Viktоr Fedyunin/ Kazinform

The winner of the project received the statuette from Dimash Qudaibergen. The diploma was presented by Wang Delu, partner of the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and head of the editorial office of the China Media Group Eurasia Bureau. The certificate was presented by Raushan Kazhibayeva, Director of the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Phоtо credit: Screenshоt frоm videо

“This year, in June, at a meeting between the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Kemelovich Tokayev, and the Chairman of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, a document was signed to launch an international music project involving 12 countries. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Yerlan Tynymbayuly for inventing this idea and for the great trust placed in Jibek Joly TV. I also sincerely thank our Chinese colleagues from China Media Group and its director, Shen Haixun, for their comprehensive support of the project. The finalists were trained with the participation of Kazakhstani vocal coaches, choreographers, directors, stylists, and technical staff. "The show included unique creative solutions and special productions, making the grand final truly spectacular and memorable," said Raushan Kazhibayeva.

The winner of the first season of Silk Way Star was determined by a combined system: 50% by a professional jury and 50% by online audience voting held on silkwaystar.org.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

The grand final was broadcast live on the Jibek Joly TV channel. Simultaneous broadcasts were also held in Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Mongolia.

Throughout the project, millions of viewers around the world followed the talented performers' participation in this international vocal mega-project.

Phоtо credit: Agibay Ayapbergenоv/ Kazinform

The Silk Way Star project was implemented under an agreement between the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and China Media Group (CMG).