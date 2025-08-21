Silk Way Star project contestants arrive in Astana

At the airport, they were welcomed with national treats and music. In an interview, the performers shared their aspirations, expressing eagerness to showcase their countries’ cultural heritage and introduce new musical experiments to television audiences.

Performers from 12 countries will take part in the Asian vocal contest.

Filming of the TV show begins on August 26.

"It’s a very big honor to me to represent Mongolia and share my music and my traditions with other cultures in Central Asia. My songs are mixed with Mongolian traditional music. Also, I write my lyrics, I include the Mongolian philosophical things in the lyrics. I don’t have any competitors, because I always want to learn from others," said Michelle Joseph, Silk Way Star contestant from Mongolia.

"This is an incredible opportunity for me to perform and showcase myself at such a high international level," shared Tamga, Silk Way Star contestant from Kyrgyzstan.

As it was reported, singer ALEM (Batyrkhan Malikov) will represent Kazakhstan at the Silk Way Star international vocal competition.