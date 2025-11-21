Silk Way Star grand finale to draw millions of viewers worldwide

The final episode is set to be aired on Jibek Joly at 8:00 p.m. local time. The cumulative reach of the show boasts over one billion people.

The vocal project attracts audiences from Baku to Ulaanbaatar. Live broadcasts will be also available on Space TV in Azerbaijan, TV Safina in Tajikistan, KTRK Music and Madaniyat in Kyrgyzstan, UBS and Aist Global in Mongolia, Zor TV in Uzbekistan, Georgian Times in Georgia.

Photo credit: Qazinform

The unprecedented music show Silk Way Star brought together talented acts from 12 countries, including Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, China, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and South Korea.

Experts highlight the project’s key role in cultural diplomacy, uniting traditions, languages, and creative schools of different nations. Some experts draw a parallel between Silk Way Star and Eurovision, noting the scale, global reach, and participant diversity.

The Silk Way Star show’s participants say “it is music and joint creativity that help build dialogue between peoples and cultures.”

Photo credit: Qazinform

Heading into Saturday’s finale, seven finalists remained: ALEM (Kazakhstan), Yazmin Aziz (Malaysia), Madinabonu Adilova (Uzbekistan), Michelle Joseph (Mongolia), Avtandil Abeslamidze (Georgia), Saro Gevorgyan (Armenia), and Zhang Hexuan (China).

A team of Kazakhstani specialists, including vocal coaches, choreographers, stylists, and technicians, joined Silk Way Star to help prepare the artists. Stage, sound, and lightning are adapted specifically for major and individual performances.

The winner will be revealed through a combined system: 50% from the jury’s decision and 50% from the online audience voting. Fans can go to Silk Way Star’s official voting website - silkwaystar.org.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported the project is being implemented as part of an agreement between the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and China Media Group (CMG).