Silk Way Star grand finale: Audience voting guide

The voting system is based on international contests such as Eurovision to ensure the process is as transparent and fair as possible for all participants.

Viewers can cast their votes on the official project website, silkwaystar.org, during the live broadcast of the grand finale on Jibek Joly at 8:00 p.m. local time on November 22.

How to vote: Step 1: Scan the QR code displayed on the TV screen during the show using a smartphone. The code will redirect to the official voting website. Step 2: On the site, flags of the participating countries will appear. Select a favorite contestant and assign a score from 0 to 12. All finalists may be rated except the participant representing the voter’s own country.

To note, viewers are not allowed to vote for the contestant from their own country. This rule helps maintain fairness and impartiality in the scoring.

Voting is only open during the live broadcast, with the hosts announcing the start and end times.

The grand finale contestants include ALEM (Kazakhstan), Yazmin Aziz (Malaysia), Madinabonu Adilova (Uzbekistan), Michelle Joseph (Mongolia), Avtandil Abeslamidze (Georgia), Saro Gevorgyan (Armenia), and Zhang Hexuan (China).

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported the project is being implemented as part of an agreement between the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and China Media Group (CMG).