Silk Way Star contestants to perform with Kazakh pop icons ahead of finale

According to Silkway TV, the contestants will once again showcase their vocal talent on stage performing alongside renowned Kazakh pop stars. This marks their final appearance before the grand finale, with the judging panel alone determining the outcome of this round.

In the previous eighth episode, the standout performed was Yazmin Aziz, who secured the top position in the overall ranking across all completed rounds.

The Malaysian singer's powerful vocals and vibrant charisma captivated both the jury and the audience of the international contest.

Yazmin Aziz has earned recognition at home as one of Malaysia’s Top 30 Women of Excellence - an achievement she shared on her social media. She has represented her country many times at numerous prestigious global competitions, earning public acclaim for her talent and unique artistic style.

The Silk Way Star jury also features another renowned Malaysian singer, Dato’ Dania, who is widely regarded as one of the leading figures in her country’s music industry.

Silk Way Star is the first international vocal competition held in Kazakhstan’s capital. It brings together leading performers from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and South Korea, each representing their nation’s culture. New episodes air every Saturday at 8:00 p.m. Astana time on Jibek Joly TV.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that the show is being staged under the Agreement on the Creation of the International Project Silk Way Star, signed between the TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and China Media Group.