Silk Way Star contestants down to nine after latest elimination

Following this episode, nine performers remain in the show.

The stage once again showcased emotion, drive, and artistry. Opening the episode, Malaysian contestant Yazmin Aziz stunned the audience with her vibrant rendition of Lady Gaga's hit "Abracadabra," setting the mood for the entire evening.

Kyrgyz singer Tamga performed a legendary song "Only Girl." She emphasized the song's lively sound and powerful energy. Although the jury noted the song was not a recent release, they allowed her to perform it in this round.

The Korean group Kandis gave a touching performance of "Golden," a composition first featured in an animated series. The song, which became a musical phenomenon of 2025, created a special, almost magical atmosphere on stage.

Georgian singer Avtandil Abeslamidze performed a version of "APT," a song that dominated the charts last year. The danceable rhythm and catchy chorus once again captivated audiences of all ages.

Kazakhstan's Alem performed Irish singer Hozier's sensual track "Too Sweet." The worldwide hit sounded especially sincere as Alem dedicated it to his wife, Veronika, who joined him on stage. The warm family images displayed on screen made the performance one of the most touching of the night.

Representing Tajikistan, Fakhriddin Hakimov chose the legendary hit "Beggin'," a song that was revived by the band Maneskin. The audience gave him thunderous applause.

Chinese contestant Zhang He Xuan performed his own composition, "Danshen Jiu Yao Paidui," which is already a hit in his home country. He both composed and sang it.

Armenian singer Saro Gevorgyan chose Teddy Swims' "Lose Control," filling the stage with powerful energy and emotion.

Representative of Uzbekistan, Madinabonu Adilova, performed "Die With A Smile," which became Spotify's longest-running number-one hit, topping charts in over 30 countries.

Mongolia's Michelle Joseph performed the heartfelt song "Born Again," capturing a delicate balance of tenderness and inner strength. According to the jury, her performance was one of the show's most emotional.

At the end of the sixth round, the representatives of Kazakhstan (Alem) and Uzbekistan (Madinabonu Adilova) emerged as the leaders, earning an equal number of points. However, the Kazakh singer Alem retains the overall lead based on the total points scored.

Unfortunately, the South Korean group Kandis has left the show. They finished with 606 total points after six episodes of Silk Way Star.

A week earlier, jury member Zhanar Dugalova, representing Kazakhstan, exercised her right to keep the group on the show, but this time, Kandis had to withdraw.

The participants thanked the show's team and Kazakhstani viewers for their warm welcome and interest in K-pop culture.

The Silk Way Star show had previously seen the elimination of Sabina Zadeh (Azerbaijan) and Dovran Shammyev (Turkmenistan).

Silk Way Star airs every Saturday on Jibek Joly at 8:00 PM Astana time and on Silk Way at 10:30 PM.

This is the first Asian vocal competition, bringing together talented performers on one stage in Astana from 12 countries: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and South Korea.