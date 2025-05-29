Silk Road Media: Astana unites regions

The event was co-organized by the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The discussion of the main topic of the Forum "Silk Road with the Media: Creating a Closer Chinese-Central Asian Community of a Single Destiny" was attended by heads of the media of Kazakhstan, China, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, as well as politicians, journalists, representatives of analytical centers and institutes.

Photo credit: Agibai Ayapbergenov / Kazinform

Speaking at the Forum, Hu Heping, Member of the 20th Central Committee of the CPC and Deputy Head of the Propaganda Department of the CPC Central Committee responsible for day-to-day work, expressed gratitude to the Head of State for supporting the Forum.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/ Kazinform

“President Tokayev sent a congratulatory letter specifically for this forum, which testifies to the high importance that Kazakhstan attaches to this event. This is of great importance for deepening the exchange between the media of the two countries and strengthening cooperation between Chinese and Central Asian media. We sincerely thank President Tokayev,” Heping said.

According to him, building a community of shared destiny between China and Central Asia is a historical choice made in the new conditions of the times, taking into account the fundamental interests of the peoples and their bright future.

“China intends to proceed from the implementation of agreements at the highest level together with the Central Asian countries, strengthen the political foundation of good-neighborliness, friendship, unity and trust between the six countries and jointly create a “new golden thirty years,” Heping said and emphasized that “friendship between states is based on the closeness between peoples, and closeness between peoples is based on cordial unity.”

Director of the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Raushan Kazhibayeva noted in her speech that the Great Silk Road has become not only a witness, but also a catalyst for colossal changes in the world order, and today the idea of ​​a land trade route connecting the East and the West is once again gaining relevance.

Photo credit: Agibai Ayapbergenov/ Kazinform

“The One Belt, One Road project is not only infrastructure and economics. It is a philosophy centered on the idea of ​​a common destiny for humanity. This idea is especially close to us. We are the heirs of the Great Silk Road, and it is symbolic that today we are talking about the connection not of goods, but of ideas, meanings and trust. After all, true closeness between countries begins with human understanding and interest. The role of the media in these processes cannot be overestimated,” Kazhibayeva stated.

Photo credit: Agibai Ayapbergenov/ Kazinform

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Renmin Ribao newspaper Fan Jianshan also spoke at the Forum. Noting that the five Central Asian countries and China have officially announced the establishment of a community of shared destiny at the bilateral level, he emphasized:

“The idea of ​​a community of shared destiny for mankind is gradually becoming a global consensus and common value, turning into a powerful movement. This is the first time that the concept has covered the region in both bilateral and multilateral formats. The full coverage of the region reflects the determination and aspiration of the parties to a higher level and quality of cooperation.”

The Forum featured a presentation of the "One Belt, One Road" information network, the premiere of the "Silk Road Melody" music video, and the launch of a press tour of Central Asian and Chinese media on the high-quality joint construction of "One Belt, One Road".

