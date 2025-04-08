Sierra Leonean FM arrives in Kazakhstan for first official visit

During the conversation, the ministers discussed a wide range of issues, including political, economic and cultural-humanitarian cooperation with a focus on expanding bilateral contacts.

In this context, the sides confirmed their readiness to intensify efforts to improve the legal framework and to advance the practice of mutual visits at various levels.

Despite the geographical distance, we are interested in developing cooperation based on trust and equality. There is significant potential for fruitful collaboration in areas such as trade, transport and logistics, healthcare, agriculture, and other key sectors, said Minister Nurtleu.

It was noted that Kazakhstan ranks among the top ten largest grain producers in the world and is interested in using the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route for the delivery of grains, cereals, oilseeds, high-quality meat and organic products to African countries.

Additionally, the ministers discussed cooperation in the field of information technology and digitalization, particularly based on Central Asia’s largest IT startup park, Astana Hub. A memorandum of understanding was signed in this regard last year, and Kazakhstan, through its KazAID development agency, has transferred e-Gov component elements to Sierra Leone.

The Kazakh Foreign Minister expressed sincere gratitude to his colleague for the support and co-sponsoring of the UN General Assembly resolution regarding the establishment of the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty. He also emphasized Astana’s readiness to further strengthen cooperation in the field of sustainable development and continue active participation in international initiatives.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on current issues on the international agenda and agreed to continue active coordination of efforts at various levels.

Following the negotiations, the parties signed the Roadmap for Cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Sierra Leone.

