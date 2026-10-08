Siberian roe deer and pine marten caught on camera in Kokshetau National Park

Park staff recently captured new footage offering a closer look at wildlife in its natural habitat.

The camera trap recorded a Siberian roe deer cautiously making its way through the forest, while a pine marten displayed its agility and quick movements.

Kokshetau National Park is home to a diverse range of wildlife, supported by its combination of forest, steppe, and wetland ecosystems.

According to park officials, camera trap observations provide valuable insights into the behavior of wild animals in their natural environment and help improve understanding of the park’s biodiversity.

Earlier, a brown bear was captured on video during a wildlife survey in Kolsay Lakes State National Nature Park.