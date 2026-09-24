Brown bear caught on camera at Kolsay Lakes National Park

The animal was spotted during a patrol of the park, with footage showing the bear calmly making its way through the forest.

The committee noted that the brown bear is among the wild species inhabiting the Kolsay Lakes area.

Such observations help document the presence of wildlife in its natural habitat and monitor the state of the national park’s fauna.

Earlier, a camera trap in Zhongar-Alatau State National Nature Park captured one of Kazakhstan’s rarest predators, the Turkistan lynx.