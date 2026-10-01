Siberian ibex captured by drone at Kolsay Lakes National Park
14:33, 1 October 2026
Siberian ibex were captured by drone during aerial monitoring at Kolsay Lakes National Park, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.
The aerial footage shows the animals moving freely across the park’s rocky high-altitude terrain. The use of drones allows specialists to cover large areas and observe wildlife from a distance without disturbing the animals.
This time, the aerial survey offered a rare glimpse into the lives of Kolsay’s mountain wildlife.
Earlier, a brown bear was captured on video during a wildlife survey in Kolsay Lakes State National Nature Park.