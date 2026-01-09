Shymkent's ex-mayor Abdrakhimov joins Samruk-Kazyna Construction

According to the company’s press service, Gabidulla Abdrakhimov was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Management Board for Operations on December 29, 2025. However, it was also clarified that he is not a member of the Management Board of Directors.

Born in 1975 in the South Kazakhstan region, Abdrakhimov holds degrees in economics and management, including a Master of Public Administration (MPA) earned through the Bolashak Scholarship Program.

Throughout his career, he has held senior leadership roles within the civil service, the Presidential Administration, and the Government of Kazakhstan.

Notably, Gabidulla Abdrakhimov served two terms as the Akim of Shymkent: from August 2015 to October 2017, and from July 2018 to July 2019.

His most recent high-level government role was Deputy Minister of Culture and Sports, the position he was relieved of in 2021.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported that the AI-powered digital board member of the Samruk-Kazyna JSC delivered a project performance review.