Samruk-Kazyna’s AI-powered digital board member delivers project performance review

The meeting was joined by an AI-based digital independent member of the Board of Directors with voting rights - SKAI (Samruk-Kazyna Artificial Intelligence). The AI-based neural network, which runs on the Kazakh-language AI model Alem LLM, was previously introduced to the Head of State during the Digital Bridge 2025 international forum.

During the meeting, a focus was placed on the results of the Fund’s activities following the first nine months of the present year. Attention was given to the progress in implementing the President’s directives on major infrastructure projects.

It was said that a plant for the production of wind energy components has been launched in Zhambyl region and a 50 MW solar power plant has been put into operation in Zhanaozen.

The first stage of the gasification project for the city of Kosshy has been commissioned. The new infrastructure, stretching 409 kilometers, provides for the transportation of up to 32,800 cubic meters of gas per hour.

Regular train operations have begun on the second tracks of the Dostyk-Moiynty section, significantly increasing the capacity of the railway network, expediting freight transportation, and creating new opportunities for developing the country's export potential.

A new main gas pipeline Taldykorgan–Usharal, which is 302 kilometers long, has been commissioned. It was highlighted that the Fund continues to implement large-scale initiatives in the fields of energy, transport, and digitalization.

Members of the Board of Directors raised several issues concerning the performance indicators of project implementation. Chairman of the Fund’s Management Board Nurlan Zhakupov said that overall, there is a stable positive trend in financial indicators. Production results are in line with planned targets. According to monitoring data, the utilization rate of 99% for funds in major investment projects was reported.

Prime Minister Bektenov drew the attention of the Board members to the Fund’s progress in fulfilling earlier directives concerning the support of domestic manufacturers.

The digital member of the Board of Directors, SKAI, reported that the Fund’s support for domestic producers increased by 75% over the first nine months of the current year compared to the same period last year. The volume of goods purchased from domestic producers amounted to 721 billion tenge. In total, 7,227 contracts were concluded with 497 domestic producers (411 billion tenge and 516 producers across 414 contracts in the first nine months of 2024).

According to SKAI’s assessment, the annual procurement target will be significantly exceeded, taking into account the planned deal for the purchase of locomotives from a domestic manufacturer owned by Wabtec.

The meeting also discussed the progress of the presidential initiative Taza Kazakhstan, under which Samruk-Kazyna will plant approximately 1 million trees. In addition, information was presented on social projects in the areas of inclusion, sports, and healthcare.

To date, more than 700,000 people have received social services through 87 facilities, including sports complexes, rehabilitation centers, and inclusion support offices. By the end of the year, the Fund plans to open several more facilities, including new sports complexes in the Mangistau and West Kazakhstan regions.

Following the meeting, the management of Samruk-Kazyna was instructed to ensure the timely commissioning of infrastructure projects and to strengthen efforts to support domestic producers. It was emphasized that the share of Kazakhstani content in the procurement of goods and services must be increased.

SKAI is expected to serve as a new tool for enhancing transparency and quality of the corporate governance proces. The neural network analyzes internal and external regulatory documents, decisions of the Board of Directors since 2008, and other materials accumulated since the Fund was founded. This will enable the Board to produce more informed and well-founded decisions.

