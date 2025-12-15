Shymkent wins Kazakhstan Boxing Federation Cup
15:14, 15 December 2025
The winners of the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation Cup have been determined in Astana, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The teams from Shymkent and Astana reached the final, where the Shymkent boxers secured a 9–6 victory in the decisive showdown.
In the match for third place, the Karaganda region defeated the Mangistau region team.
The project, which features a prize fund of $150,000, is designed to support the development of boxing across the regions.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a new stage has been announced in the investigation of the doping test involving Kazakh middleweight WBO and IBF champion Janibek Alimkhanuly.