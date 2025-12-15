Shymkent wins Kazakhstan Boxing Federation Cup

The teams from Shymkent and Astana reached the final, where the Shymkent boxers secured a 9–6 victory in the decisive showdown.

In the match for third place, the Karaganda region defeated the Mangistau region team.

The project, which features a prize fund of $150,000, is designed to support the development of boxing across the regions.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a new stage has been announced in the investigation of the doping test involving Kazakh middleweight WBO and IBF champion Janibek Alimkhanuly.