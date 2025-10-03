Shymkent to host Kazakhstan Archery Cup final

The tournament will feature many of the country’s leading archers, including 2025 World Championships bronze medalist Roxana Yunusova, as well as Victoriya Lyan and Adel Zhexenbinova.

Medals will be awarded in both recurve and compound archery disciplines.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s women’s national archery team, winners of the country’s first-ever medal at the 2025 Gwangju World Archery Championships, has been honored with state awards.