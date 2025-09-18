Kazakh archers receive state awards after historic World Championships medal

A ceremonial meeting between Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerbol Myrzabossynov and the athletes took place with the participation of the coaching staff and representatives of the federation.

Head coach Bauyrzhan Zholdybayev was awarded the badge “For Contribution to the Development of Physical Culture and Sports.” Archers Adel Zhexenbinova, Victoriya Lyan, and Roxana Yunussova received the “Honored Sports Worker” badge. A Letter of Appreciation from the Minister of Tourism and Sports was awarded to Azamat Ussimbekov, President of the Archery Federation of Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: the Ministry of Tourism and Sports

Recall that Team Kazakhstan has won historic bronze at the 2025 Gwangju World Archery Championships in South Korea.