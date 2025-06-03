EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Shymkent to host Asian Shooting Championship

    09:47, 3 June 2025

    The 16th Asian Shooting Championship is set to run in Shymkent on August 16-30, 2025, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Shymkent to host Asian Shooting Championships
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    The event will bring together over 1,500 athletes from 40 countries.

    Medals will be contested in both shotgun and rifle/pistol shooting disciplines.

    The venue for the championship will be the Shymkent Shooting Plaza.

    As reported earlier, Elnaz Kaliakhmet and Kazybek Nogerbek have become new chess champions of Kazakhstan.

    Sport Kazakhstan Shymkent Upcoming Events
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All