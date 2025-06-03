Shymkent to host Asian Shooting Championship
09:47, 3 June 2025
The 16th Asian Shooting Championship is set to run in Shymkent on August 16-30, 2025, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
The event will bring together over 1,500 athletes from 40 countries.
Medals will be contested in both shotgun and rifle/pistol shooting disciplines.
The venue for the championship will be the Shymkent Shooting Plaza.
