Shymkent to build new 36,000-ton greenhouse complex

The project was initiated and is being primarily funded by the Polish company Fabe-Agro.

The new facility for growing vegetables, melons, root crops, and tubers will span 144 hectares, with engineering infrastructure currently being installed at the site.

The complex will yield up to 36,000 tons of vegetables a year at full capacity.

The project is slated for full completion in 2028.

