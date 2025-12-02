Kazakhstan to launch over 40 industrial projects by yearend

Manufacturing output grew by 5.8% in the first ten months, exceeding 24 trillion tenge.

“The growth was driven primarily by increased output in key sectors such as metallurgy (+0.7%), mechanical engineering (+11.5%), chemicals (+10.9%), and construction materials (+5.3%),” the minister noted.

Industrial projects implemented this year have also made a substantial contribution to overall investment volumes.

“A total of 190 projects worth 1.5 trillion tenge are planned for launch by yearend. So far, 147 have already been completed, creating over 18,000 jobs,” Nagaspayev said.

These include large-scale projects for manufacturing Chinese passenger cars — Chery, Changan, Haval, and Tank — along with freight railcars, tubing and sucker rods, aluminum food-grade packaging, household appliances, and new capacities for wool processing and textile production.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that since the beginning of the year Zhambyl region had attracted 553.6 billion tenge in investments, of which 82% are private funds.