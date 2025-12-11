Shymkent resolves three-shift school issue

The mayor noted that the city has fully addressed the issue of three-shift schools. As part of the Keleshek Mektepteri ("Schools of the Future") project, initiated by the President, 12 new schools with a combined capacity of 17,300 students have been constructed and fully put into operation.

“This year, eight schools providing 4,145 places were built with budget funding. These include a 575-seat extension for School No. 50 and a 1,200-seat school in the Telman settlement, both now operational. In addition, major renovations were completed in 10 schools and Kindergarten No. 97 using local budget funds,” he said.

By order of the Head of State, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the presidential residence in Shymkent will be transformed into a children’s health camp. The facility has been transferred to the education department and is being equipped with the necessary furniture.

Photo credit: The Central Communications Service

The mayor also noted that, in line with the directives outlined in the President’s Address this year, several new projects have been implemented to digitalize the education system in Shymkent.

In particular, video surveillance systems in all city schools have been integrated into the police department’s operational control center. This new system helps monitor safety on school grounds, prevent fires and bullying, track student attendance, and enhance overall administrative efficiency.

Gabit Syzdykbekov added that a digital system for controlling free school meals has been implemented, which has saved 460 million tenge in budget funds over two months.

Moreover, in the field of extracurricular education, a unified voucher system for allocating students to creative and sports clubs has been introduced under the principle of “one child — one place.” This approach has improved the quality of programs, strengthened oversight, and saved 1.8 billion tenge in budget funds.

“To improve transparency in the education sector and reduce corruption risks, we are implementing a system that monitors the financing processes across all information platforms,” he said.

