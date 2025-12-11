Shymkent tops national rankings in macroeconomic growth

Syzdykbekov reported that trade increased by 24.6%, communications by 18.3%, industrial production by 14.7%, construction activity by 7%, and investments by 4.7%, while 982,000 square meters of housing were brought into operation.

He also noted that the key driver of economic growth was the manufacturing sector, where output increased by 16.5% compared to the same period last year. Over the past three years, 40 industrial projects worth 150 billion tenge have been implemented, creating more than 2,500 jobs.

“To attract investors and create permanent jobs, the city is constructing two new industrial zones and expanding three existing ones. These zones host 300 investment projects totaling 900 billion tenge, which are expected to generate around 13,000 jobs,” Gabit Syzdykbekov said.

The mayor added that, with rising demand and growing exports of aluminum cans from Qazalpack, the second phase of the 30 billion tenge project has been launched. The plant produces 2.2 billion aluminum cans annually and has created 112,000 permanent jobs.

In addition, Sauran Bricks has opened a factory for the production of autoclaved aerated concrete, valued at 7.8 billion tenge. The plant produces 300,000 cubic meters of aerated concrete annually and has created around 100 permanent jobs.

Earlier, at the same press conference, Gabit Syzdykbekov spoke about Shymkent’s investment policy and the development of its industrial zones.