Shymkent hosts international gastronomic festival during Nauryz celebrations

The festival transformed the Al-Farabi central square into an international culinary space, bringing together cuisines from around the world. Renowned chefs, winners of international competitions from Belgium, Switzerland, France, Serbia, Türkiye, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan took part in the event, presenting signature dishes and hosting professional masterclasses.

Phоtо credit: Shymkent akimat

Around 50 restaurants from across the city participated in the festival, offering a wide range of national and international cuisine. Special attention was given to Nauryz kozhe, the traditional festive dish associated with the holiday.

Phоtо credit: Shymkent akimat

The festival also featured competitions among catering establishments. According to the jury, Grand Gondel Hills restaurant won in the “Best Plov” category, Qazaq Samsa was named “Best Samsa,” while Pontos restaurant received the award for “Best National Dish.” Kamal Ata café was given a special prize for active participation.

Phоtо credit: Shymkent akimat

“The festival will be remembered for its rich cultural program, including competitions, performances by artists, batyr shows, circus acts, a motorcycle rally, auto show, and a crafts fair. The event demonstrated Shymkent’s strong tourism potential and became an important step in developing event tourism and promoting national cuisine,” the ministry highlighted.

Phоtо credit: Shymkent akimat

Earlier, Qazinform reported about two national records set during Nauryz celebrations in Kokshetau.