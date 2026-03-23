National records set during Nauryz celebrations in Kazakhstan’s Kokshetau

Two achievements, a mass performance of the Qara Jorga dance and a simultaneous game of Bes Asyk, officially entered into the Kazakhstan Book of Records.

One of the most striking moments came when more than 2,000 men, including elders, intellectuals, workers, servicemen, athletes, and youth, performed the Qara Jorga in perfect rhythm. Dressed in traditional shapans, their synchronized dance symbolized generational continuity and community unity.

At the same time, 1,500 schoolchildren set another record by playing Bes Asyk together, highlighting the growing interest of young people in national traditions and cultural heritage.

Photo credit: Akimat

The celebrations also featured a unique project: an ethno-village of 50 themed yurts, each transformed into a cultural space showcasing crafts, cuisine, rituals, and interactive workshops. Exhibitions reflected both the historical journey and modern development of Kokshetau.

Photo credit: Akimat

Akmola region governor Marat Akhmetzhanov emphasized the significance of the event: “Our sacred land has always been a cradle of unity and talent. Today, from six-year-olds to sixty-year-old elders, our men perform Qara Jorga, showing the world the spirit of our people. This dance is not just movement — it is art that conveys the graceful run of a horse and the freedom of the steppe. It is our duty to revive this heritage and pass it on to the youth.”

Photo credit: Akimat

Nauryz in Kokshetau thus became a powerful symbol of unity and continuity, bringing together residents around shared traditions and values.

Noteworthy, Kazakh Embassy in Rome celebrates Nauryz.